Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Serve as the 'Gateway to America' for International Health and Wellness Brands

This is why international health and wellness companies are always trying to conquer the U.S. market. Guiding many of these overseas companies to succeed is Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International (NPI).

“We are the ‘Gateway to America’ for many of these health and wellness companies,” said Gould, founder and CEO of NPI. “We have seen strong growth during the past decade, and the next ten years look even stronger for wellness brands in the United States.

“The demand for innovative wellness products, such as dietary supplements, is exploding,” Gould said. “The global wellness market exceeds $4 trillion with North America and the United States leading the way.”

Driving annual growth in the U.S. wellness industry are health factors, such as obesity, diabetes, and chronic diseases.

“We have the Baby Boomers buying health and wellness products to stay healthy,” Gould said. “Plus, the younger generations are more concerned about their health than their parents or grandparents."

An unexpected growth factor has been the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has just accelerated demand for wellness products, such as dietary supplements,” Gould said. “Now, everyone is looking for any health advantage to keep them safe from COVID-19, such as Vitamin D and supplements to boost their immune system.”

Gould said overseas health and wellness companies seeking new markets consider the U.S. because of its size.

Gould understood the obstacles foreign companies faced when launching a new brand in America, which is why he created the “Evolution of Distribution” platform.

“The 'Evolution of Distribution' creates a one-stop global brand management system that helps expand retail distribution for NPI's clients,” Gould said.

NPI works with international companies to ship their products to America and meet all U.S. Custom and FDA guidelines. NPI provides product liability insurance, markets the brands to online and brick-and-mortar outlets, and promotes the products through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“We have been helping health and wellness companies for almost two decades,” Gould said. “We are looking to continue introducing new brands to the American consumer. As the ‘Gateway to America,’ we connect foreign brands to American retailers.”

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

