Our Lady of Palestine.com launches today Monday September 14th, 2020
On The Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy CrossLANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source: Our Lady of Palestine | Monday, 14th Sep. 2020, 08:00:22 EDT
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. Sept. 14th, 2020 (newswire) — Our Lady of Palestine a not for profit webstore goes live today with special promotional offers. For sale are handicraft products from the Holy Land originating from the Palestinian Territory and Israel to benefit the local Holy Land artisans with the proceeds going to support the projects of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem (LPJ). The LPJ plays an invaluable role in the developmental needs of the Catholic and Christian community at large. With the added stress the region has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic their mission takes on a heighten sense of urgency. https://www.lpj.org/
Hand Crafted Olive Wood and Mother of Pearl items available for sale by local Holy Land artisans include: Angels, Crucifixes, Figures, Nativity Sets, Plaques, Rosaries, to name just a few. Special custom pieces can be made upon request and large group fundraising discounts are also available via the webstore at: https://our-lady-of-palestine.myshopify.com/ Items priced to fit anyone’s budget.
“It is refreshing to see that members of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher are volunteering their time to support local artisans from the Holy Land market their products at a time when the tourism sector in the region came to a complete standstill resulting in massive loss of jobs. We pray for the success of the launch of this project designed to support the local Christian communities,” says Sami El-Yousef, Chief Executive Officer, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.
The volunteers of the Knights and Dames of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre certify that the products from Our Lady of Palestine are authentic, support local artisans and support the LPJ. The purchase of the artifacts from Our Lady of Palestine provides a threefold blessing: one for the consumer, one for the local artisans and one for the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem (LPJ).
Go to:
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Paula Sarday, DC*HS
+1-610-564-0921 (media only)
mediarela@ourladyofpalestine.com
News Source: Our Lady of Palestine
Paula Sarday, DC*HS
Our Lady of Palestine
+1 610-564-0921
email us here