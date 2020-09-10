Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT to host virtual public meeting for Hwy 210 restriping project (Sept. 10, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — MnDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting on Monday, Sept. 14, to discuss a restriping project along Highway 210 near Black Bear Casino, Carlton.

The project will stretch along Highway 210 from just west of Black Bear Casino to just east of Kwik Trip, east of Interstate 35. It includes striping changes for the eastbound travel lanes in this section to allow for a dedicated left turn lane into Kwik Trip. This is a safety project as currently the left through lane merges into the right through lane in the same location as vehicles are turning left into Kwik Trip.

The work will be completed this fall.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. During this virtual meeting, MnDOT staff will give a presentation on the restriping project, and there will be time to answer user-submitted questions. It begins at 5 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, visit bit.ly/3k8MG9R. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join the meeting. Meeting access code is 146 107 3305. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording of the meeting will be available to be viewed whenever convenient. Contact pippi.mayfield@state.mn.us for more information.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

###

