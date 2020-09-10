Route 19 Ramps to Westbound I-376 Parkway West Closed this Weekend in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the northbound and southbound Route 19 ramps to westbound I-376 (Parkway West) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Sunday night, September 11-13 weather permitting.

The ramps from northbound and southbound Route 19 to westbound I-376 will close to traffic from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through approximately 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. Crews will conduct base repairs, milling and paving, sign upgrades, and pavement marking installation. All ramp traffic will be detoured.

Additionally, the Woodville Avenue on-ramp to Westbound I-376 will close to traffic.

Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Northbound Route 19/51 Ramp to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

Continue on northbound Route 19/51 past the closed ramp

Continue straight across the West End Bridge

Take the ramp to Truck North 19/South 65/To I-279 toward Downtown/North Shore

From southbound Route 65 take the ramp to South 279 to 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport/Monroeville

Cross the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay right to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

Continue across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Southbound Route 19/51 Ramp to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

Continue on southbound Route 19 past the closed ramp

Continue straight on southbound Route 51

Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street

Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Continue on northbound Route 19/51 past the closed ramp

Continue straight across the West End Bridge

Take the ramp to Truck North 19/South 65/To I-279 toward Downtown/North Shore

From southbound Route 65 take the ramp to South 279 to 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport/Monroeville

Cross the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay right to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

Continue across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

Woodville Avenue to Westbound (Outbound) I-376

From Woodville Avenue, turn onto Shaler Street

Turn right onto Wabash Street

Make a left onto the ramp toward South 19/51

Continue to follow South 19/51

Bear right onto the jughandle at Woodruff Street

Turn left onto northbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Continue on northbound Route 19/51 past the closed ramp

Continue straight across the West End Bridge

Take the ramp to Truck North 19/South 65/To I-279 toward Downtown/North Shore

From southbound Route 65 take the ramp to South 279 to 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport/Monroeville

Cross the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Stay right to West 376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

Continue across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

The work is part of the $14.55 million improvement project that also includes the replacement of the Shaler Street Bridge over Route 19/51 with Accelerated Bridge Construction techniques, median barrier replacement, lengthening of the Wabash Street deceleration ramp, sign structure replacements, and ramp reconstruction work.

Crews from Swank Construction Company, LLC will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

