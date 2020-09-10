Intermittent Ramp Closure on State Route 68 and State Route 422 at Jefferson Street in Butler County

The Jefferson Street ramps on State Route 68 will be closed intermittently between Sunday, September 13, 2020 and Friday, September 18, 2020.

Beginning Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:00 p.m., the contractor, Mekis Construction Corporation of Fenelton, PA, will close the on ramp from State Route 68 to State Route 422 Eastbound. Traffic will be restored during the day Monday, September 14, 2020.

On Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:00 p.m., the contractor will close the State Route 422 Westbound off and on ramps to State Route 68. Traffic will be restored during the day Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Wednesday through Friday, September 16 - 18, 2020 the State Route 422 Eastbound off ramp to State Route 68 will be paved during daylight hours. Traffic will be maintained on the ramp.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

