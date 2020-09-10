Route 50 Washington Pike Utility Work Begins Monday in Collier Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing utility work on Route 50 (Washington Pike) in Collier Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 14 weather permitting.

A single-lane closure will occur on Washington Pike in each direction between Commercial Drive and Landgraf Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, October 14. Crews from Thompson Electric Inc will conduct overhead utility work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Chance Wilkin at 937-763-4460.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

