Whitemarsh Township to Close Stenton Avenue for Utility Maintenance in Montgomery County

​King of Prussia, PA – Whitemarsh Township is planning to close Stenton Avenue between Flourtown Road and Joshua Road in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County, on Monday, September 14, through Friday, October 23, for utility maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the 24-hour closure, Stenton Avenue motorists will be directed to use Flourtown Road and Joshua Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Whitemarsh Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #

