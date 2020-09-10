Route 4053 Richard Road Closure Begins Monday in McCandless Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 4053 (Richard Road) in McCandless Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 14 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work in two locations on Richard Road between Forest Oaks Drive and Meinert Road. To allow the work to occur the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Thursday, October 1. Motorists will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the Closure

From Richard Road, take Meinert Road

Turn left onto Pine Creek Road

Make a left onto Route 19 (Perry Highway)

Turn left onto back onto Richard Road

End detour

East of the Closure

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #