Fresh Oil and Chip in Center, Middle Creek and Jackson Townships, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 1005 in Center, Middle Creek and Jackson Townships and Route 204 in Jackson Township, Snyder County, are advised that the roadways were patched with sealcoat (oil and chipped) this morning.

On Thursday, September 10, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew applied oil and chip coatings to areas that had base repairs previously completed for a four mile area of Route 1005 from Superior Walls (Advanced Lane) to the New Berlin Bridge and four miles of Route 204 from the New Berlin Bridge to Kratzerville.

Motorists should slow down and drive with caution over newly applied oil and chip.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-337-8802 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###