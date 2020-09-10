NovaDine Tech supports brands such as Kairos Mediterranean through Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Raleigh, NC, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaDine, a provider of digital ordering software for multi-unit restaurant chains, continues to offer innovative off-premise solutions to their clients such as Kairos Mediterranean, a fast-casual approach to dining establishment with five South Carolina locations. COVID-19 restrictions prompted Kairos to accelerate the launch of additional delivery features that they planned to implement into their platform to increase their online presence. In response, NovaDine worked expeditiously with Kairos to introduce both marketplace and Delivery as a Service (DaaS) capabilities to their restaurants, which together have helped increase online sales by 465% since their roll out.

“What is appealing about NovaDine is that they will work with you even if you are a smaller business and you know that they will grow with you,” says Cary Chastain, owner of Kairos Mediterranean. “We are not lost in the mix but rather we are getting very good service. The NovaDine platform is absolutely phenomenal and the system is working really well for our customers.”

The marketplace feature has provided Kairos with an increase in brand recognition, engagement, and orders by listing their restaurants on delivery marketplace sites Uber Eats and DoorDash. NovaDine’s marketplace integration is fully automated and bi-directional, meaning menus are kept up-to-date in real time, including 86’d items, and orders flow directly and seamlessly into the POS system.



Kairos also chose to take advantage of NovaDine’s DaaS feature, which is fully integrated with both the in-store POS System and delivery service providers, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. DaaS allows Kairos’ customers to engage in a user-friendly process to place delivery orders for lunch, dinner or even family-sized meals, directly from Kairos’ NovaDine site; the order is then dispatched for delivery through one of the service providers. The best service provider is automatically selected by NovaDine’s delivery engine using an algorithm that provides the customer the lowest delivery fee at the promised delivery time. DaaS is a money-saving option for restaurants as it foregoes 3rd party marketplace fees, and NovaDine provides it to their clients with no additional transaction fees per order.

“We are proud to include Kairos into the NovaDine family and look forward to using our technology to help them achieve their goals,” says George Istfan, NovaDine founder and CEO. “We pride ourselves on the level of service we give to each of our clients and are eager to see the positive impact we can have on Kairos’ customer experience and growth.”

NovaDine’s host of services to facilitate to-go and delivery operations for restaurants also include full menu/order/POS integration with Grubhub, DoorDash, UberEats, ezCater and Postmates; in-house delivery support, POS integrated Curbside Check-in, Locker/Cubby integration, and Contactless Pickup and Delivery.

About NovaDine

NovaDine provides enterprise-class POS integrated digital ordering solutions to multi-unit restaurant chains. NovaDine is an innovator in the marketplace with unique features like its full menu/order/POS integration with Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, ezCater and Postmates; patented Group Ordering; proximity triggered Customer Check-In; Order Throttling and Cubby Support for take-out and delivery orders. Additional capabilities include Order and Pay at the Table, Curbside Check-In, House Account Services, Catering Module, and Grocery Services. In-house delivery support is included with full delivery driver management, as well as Delivery as a Service integration (DaaS) with DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Multiple prominent restaurant chains like Torchy’s Tacos, Frisch's and Firehouse Subs have deployed the feature-rich solutions to power their online/mobile ordering, catering, delivery and apps. NovaDine was founded in 2007 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. http://www.novadine.com

Jenny Martin NovaDine 919-621-1619 jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com