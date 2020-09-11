Precision Telecom Technologies Wins 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award

ChannelVision Magazine Recognizes Precision for Back Office and OSS Innovation

FAIRMONT, WV , UNITED STATES, September 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has honored Precision Telecom Technologies with a 2020 Visionary Spotlight Award for back office and operational support systems (OSS) innovation.

Precision won the award for enhancing its QuickBooks integration to support full line-item importing and exporting into a new client’s QuickBooks desktop system. This gave the client the ability to export all invoices, SKUs, customers, payments, address changes and more – ensuring access to details and reporting without having to manually enter hundreds or thousands of records every month. The granular detail was important because the client’s executive leadership needed it for analysis and planning during a high-growth period with acquisitions on the horizon.

Precision’s developers quickly completed the QuickBooks integration and onboarded the client to the company’s Telecommunications BackOffice solution (TBS), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations and billing platform. This enabled the client to continue scaling and easily integrate acquisitions into its back office.

“We are honored to be recognized by ChannelVision magazine for back office and OSS innovation,” said Scott Trefz, chief executive officer at Precision. “Awards like this acknowledge that we are delivering on our promise to help clients operate more efficiently and better serve their end customers. That’s very rewarding for all of us at Precision.”

Visionary Spotlight Award honorees were recognized with an official media introduction, including a magazine feature in the July/August issue of ChannelVision magazine and in a series of online spotlights.

ABOUT PRECISION

Precision Telecom Technologies is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations and billing systems used by communications companies across North America. Its flagship product, the cloud-based Telecom BackOffice Solution (TBS), includes modules that allow clients to track critical business information, automate and manage workflow, provide accurate and timely invoicing, supply tools to sales partners to fuel growth, and integrate systems and network resources. These capabilities, combined with Precision’s intuitive user interface and fanatical customer service, provide an all-inclusive back-office solution to integrate, manage, support, and invoice any product or service. For more information, visit www.precisiontele.com.

ABOUT THE VISIONARY SPOTLIGHT AWARDS

ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.