CARVART and Kinestral Technologies announce launch of CARVART glassTINT and glassTINT Plus, powered by Halio®

/EIN News/ -- Hayward, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARVART and Kinestral Technologies, Inc. today announced that they have entered a partnership to combine CARVART’s leading architectural products, custom engineering, and hardware systems with Kinestral’s Halio® smart-tinting glass. CARVART powered by Halio encompasses a seamless integration of CARVART products with Halio smart-tinting technology and is available as glassTINT and glassTINT > Plus.

“CARVART powered by Halio brings together Kinestral’s revolutionary Halio technology with CARVART’s sophisticated offering of interior wall systems, screens, and more,” says Walter Simon, VP of Business Development at Halio North America, a Kinestral Technologies Inc. – Asahi Glass Corporation joint venture. “With an increased focus on health and wellness, the demand for building features that allow for flexible, open interiors surges. Partnering with CARVART allows us to provide building occupants with interior spaces that enhance human comfort, wellbeing, and safety.”

Halio technology enables CARVART’s modular interior glass wall systems to transition from perfectly transparent glass to darker shades of gray. CARVART’s glassTINT and glassTINT > Plus powered by Halio start transitioning within 15 seconds, achieving darkest tint in just three minutes to provide privacy on demand. With uniform and unlimited tinting options, interior partitions, and walls with CARVART powered by Halio respond to a rapidly changing environment to keep occupants connected, comfortable, and safe. CARVART powered by Halio gives interior designers and architects complete design freedom to achieve their performance and aesthetic goals.

“We are very excited to expand our product portfolio to include a smart-tinting glass solution which addresses commercial interiors’ future needs for a safe and productive environment,” says Edward Geyman, CEO of CARVART. “Through CARVART’s Create Channel, endless possibilities of color, texture, pattern, and interlayers bring a new dimension and a common thread of materiality, product, technology, and innovation. The partnership between Kinestral and CARVART gives both companies opportunities to deliver on the diverse needs of the market.”

About CARVART:

CARVART is a creative architectural product, custom engineering and fabrication partner, specializing in a common thread of interior to exterior architectural glass, metal, stone and wood products with hardware systems. CARVART's strength is solving design challenges through refined aesthetics backed by functionality, ease of installation and purpose. With over 20 years of experience, the brand prides itself in creating innovative solutions, having partnered with some of the best A+D firms, glaziers, contractors, and various other collaborators around the world. A national provider with installation partnerships, contract furniture dealers and rep networks, CARVART has the capability to conduct business in all 50 states and globally. By combining precise engineering, outstanding design, and exceptional service over a variety of systems and applications, CARVART is a leader in the architectural design industry.

About Kinestral Technologies:

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company’s research and development efforts have resulted in a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Kinestral’s flagship product, Halio®, is the recipient of several innovation awards, including Top Product of the Year Award by Environment + Energy Leader. Visit www.kinestral.com for more information.

