hiTechMODA Hosts Award Winning Designer, Rian Fernandez for the launch of "Armored Wayfarer," a Couture PPE Collection
The collection is a unisex edition of fashionable PPE wear and aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals of ECOFashion catwalk ReGEN Runway at hiTechMODA.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Normally at this time of year, we would find ourselves hustling for tickets into any New York City airport, sifting for access to shows amidst the throngs of Instagram influencers who have claimed space in the market, or rubbing shoulders with anyone in a hotel lobby that seemed to be housing a fleet of models flanked by paparazzi.
Designer collections are discovered and live or die on the runway. Now that studios have shuddered, the majority of the American public is at a crossroads with their needs versus what they want. While people are not buying as much couture, they are buying clothes to meet the needs of their current lifestyle, depending on the region or part of the world they live in. As Dame Anna Wintour had mentioned so pointedly at the Milan shows this year, “I feel very strongly that when we come out at the other end, people’s values are really going to have shifted”. We have already moved to a society of people, planet, purpose.
Even as we curate our wardrobes for Zoom calls and back to school routines, we can count on one designer who has successfully pivoted toward upending the dichotomy between fashion and practicality, especially for those looking for added protection as they proceed with their lives.
Rian Fernandez fashionable personal protective clothing dubbed ‘Armored Wayfarer’ is PPE couture for all ages to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. His latest collection includes such items as bodysuits, dresses, rain coats, eye shields and 4ply water resistant care masks. All pieces are designed with safety in mind and constructed by hand at his atelier in the Philippines.
“It is remarkable”, says PS Privette, Owner and Producer for HiTechMODA, and the management and production team behind Rian’s shows. “I wanted to produce a fashion show during this NYFW to affirm fashion is alive in New York City. When Rian contacted us to showcase his collection, I agreed due to the relevance of the collection and also to recognize his social humanitarian spirit during Covid -19. I was especially interested in the children’s collection. We want our children back in the classrooms, on the playground, just being kids. This collection provides the extra protection a child needs, and a parent wants”. In an environment where Human Rights Watch has condemned the attitude of some Western clothing brands, accusing scores of retailers of cancelling orders after the clothes had already been made without taking any financial accountability, Fernandez is still able to support the in house staff that makes all of his designs possible, empowering artisans of an otherwise impoverished nation to excel. Fernandez has designed for Kriss Mincey in time for the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles and in 2019, he dressed Miss Cambodia, Somnang Alyna, for the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant.
The fashion industry which was generating 2.5 trillion in global annual revenues before the pandemic hit is on hiatus this season while we rethink the shape our wardrobe will take. Rian Fernandez couture PPE wear will be there while we do.
About Rian Fernandez
Rian joined APU Fashion Week in Japan for Spring/Summer 2017 and Fall/Winter 2018. He is a designer of numerous international pageants including Miss World Nicaragua, Miss Earth, Mutya ng Pilipinas, Miss Grand Thailand 2017, and Miss Universe 2016, 2017 and 2019. He is named as one of the Best Designers of the Northern Philippines, and Outstanding Designer during Philippines Fashion And Style Week 2018.
