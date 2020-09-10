Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motus GI Scheduled to Present at Investor Conferences in September 2020

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that its management team is scheduled to be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference – Presenting on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live and archived webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/mgh/1464380 or the Events page on the Company’s website, www.motusgi.com
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit – Presenting on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live and archived webcast at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/mgh/2474460 or the Events page on the Company’s website, www.motusgi.com

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

