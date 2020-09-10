Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SBA Announces Registration for National Small Business Week Virtual Conference September 22-24

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration and cosponsors will host all virtual events on September 22-24, 2020. This year’s National Small Business Week activities will include numerous educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as our nation’s small businesses look to pivot and recover, contributing to a stronger economy. The event will recognize the national award winners, including the naming of the National Small Business Person of the Year.

The National Small Business Week event schedule includes three days recognizing America’s outstanding entrepreneurs, shining a spotlight on the nation’s 30 million small businesses across the country. 

Details and registration information will be posted on https://www.sba.gov/NSBW  as events are finalized. 

Tuesday, September 22, 1 p.m. EDT“Pride in America’s Small Businesses”

Day’s events include:

National Small Business Week Welcome - SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza 

Keynote Address 

National Small Business Week Awards Presentations 

Wednesday, September 23, 9 a.m. EDT“Preparing for a stronger tomorrow: Recovery, Adaptation, and Innovation” 

Day’s events include:

Panel Discussion Series - America’s Strength, Learning to Pivot and Innovate

Mid-day Sessions - SBA’s Veteran Resources and Veteran Success Story Videos 

Thursday, September 24, 9 a.m. EDT“Preparing for a stronger tomorrow: Recovery, Adaptation, and Innovation”

Day’s events include:

Panel Discussion Series - America’s Strength, Learning to Pivot and Innovate

Mid-day Sessions - The Business Landscape of today and Federal and Local Resources to Empower Small Businesses 

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov.

---

Cosponsorship Authorization #SBW2020. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products, or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. 

Press Office
United States Small Business Administration
Press_Office@sba.gov

