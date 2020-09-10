Senator Santarsiero Announces Over $8.5 Million in Funding to Assist Crime Victims and Provide for County Probation Program 

BUCKS COUNTY – September 10, 2020 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $8,512,517 in funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) will be helping Bucks County organizations and localities serve victims of crimes and assist with offender probation programming. Through the Victims Services Advisory Committee (VSAC), $8,296,517 will be dispersed pursuant to the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to the following organizations:

Network of Victim Assistance will receive $4,481,387.

A Woman’s Place will receive $2,127,215.

Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania will receive $1,689,915.

Plumstead Township will receive $106,118.

“These funding awards will help support critical work by these exemplary organizations to provide assistance to survivors of domestic violence and other crimes,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “The programs supported by these funds benefit our community by providing crisis response to those in need. I am proud of the organizations committed to serving our residents here in Bucks County and the important services they offer.”

An additional $216,000 in Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds from the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) will go to Bucks County to support its Restrictive Probation Program.

The Victims’ Services Advisory Committee (VSAC) serves in an advisory capacity to PCCD and to assure that the voices, needs, and perspectives of all crime victims/survivors will be considered in the development of services, services standards, policies, funding priorities, legislation, and outcomes. For more information on VSAC’s role within PCCD, visit the PCCD website.

The County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) serves in an advisory capacity to PCCD to ensure reasonable and efficient administration on all matters pertaining to the Pennsylvania County Adult Probation and Parole System. For more information on the CAPPAC’s role within PCCD, visit the PCCD website.

