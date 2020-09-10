GREEN GORILLA LAUNCHES USDA CERTIFIED ORGANIC BROAD-SPECTRUM (NO THC) 1200MG & 2400MG HEMP CBD OIL IN STORES AND ONLINE
Green Gorilla Continues to Lead the Market with Farm to Shelf USDA Certified Organic CBD ProductsMALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Gorilla™, the industry leader of certified organic hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, has launched today two broad-spectrum hemp CBD oils that are USDA NOP Certified Organic. The Green Gorilla™ Broad-Spectrum CBD Infused Oils are non-GMO, vegan, paleo, low-carb, gluten-free and sugar-free.
The products are formulated with USDA Organic Broad-Spectrum Hemp. CBD extracted from Broad-Spectrum Hemp maintains the key natural components found within the hemp plant such as other vital cannabinoids and terpenes but has 0% THC.
The products are further combined with GG BioEnhanced Complex™, Green Gorilla’s proprietary blend of certified organic botanicals, herbals and extracts to further optimize bioavailability, and then crafted with certified organic extra-virgin olive oil offering some of the highest oleic/linoleic acid and polyphenol counts making it not only an optimal courier for CBD but also providing additional anti-oxidant properties.
Each pump of both the 1200mg and 2400mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Infused Oils delivers 16mg of Organic Hemp Extract/4mg of Active CBD with each product having a suggested dosage of five pumps per day. Other ingredients in the CBD Infused Oils are Certified Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, Organic Turmeric Root Extract, Organic Rosemary Leaf Extract and Organic Sunflower Lecithin.
The 1200mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Infused Oil is packaged in a 1 fl. oz (30ml) bottle with a retail price of $44.99 and the 2400mg Broad-Spectrum CBD Infused Oil is packaged in a 2 fl. oz. (60ml) bottle with a retail price of $79.99.
For more information about Green Gorilla CBD product please visit https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
About Green Gorilla™:
Established in 2013 in Malibu, California, Green Gorilla™ is the industry leader in premium USDA Certified Organic Hemp CBD products from farm to shelf. The company’s organic hemp CBD products include supplements, skincare, pet and equine lines. Green Gorilla™ products are currently sold in more than 5,000 retailers across the U.S. and are also available online. Global expansion plans are currently underway in South America, Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. The company’s vertically integrated hemp farming operation, Gorilla FarmCo owns and operates 1,474 acre USDA certified organic hemp farm, making it one of the largest certified organic farm-to-shelf operations. Founders Sir Steven Saxton and Katherine Guevara Saxton were the first entrepreneurs to launch a USDA certified organic CBD brand.
Green Gorilla:https://ilovegreengorilla.com.
Gorilla FarmCo: https://gorillafarmco.com.
