Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Confirms Date for Official Launch of its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack: Sunday - September 20, 2020

This Innovative New Product Offering to be Exclusively Available on the Company’s E-Commerce Platform ( www.taurigum.com )

New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed the highly anticipated upcoming product launch, for its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack (“Rainbow Pack”). The Rainbow Pack will officially launch on Sunday, September 20, 2020, exclusively available on the Company’s E-Commerce platform ( www.taurigum.com ). The Company received notification from its contract manufacturer, Per Os Biosciences, LLC (“Per Os Bio”), that inventory for its 6thTauri-Gum™ flavor, Pear Bellini (“Immune Booster”), will arrive next week at its E-Commerce fulfillment facility. There have been substantial levels of interest in the Rainbow Pack and the pre-sales (which commenced on July 28, 2020) have been very strong. The Company is confident the launch of its Rainbow Pack will accelerate growth, with respect to its highest margin E-Commerce business segment.

As of September 10, 2020, the Company has already generated record Quarterly E-Commerce sales – during this current operating Quarter (2ndFiscal Quarter 2021).

Pre- Sale(s) Link: Link: https://taurigum.com/products/rainbow-deluxe-sampler-pack

Additionally, the Company is in the final stages of completing a major Joint Venture Partnership Agreement (“JVP Agreement”) to enhance both the profile and scale of this upcoming Rainbow Pack launch. It is anticipated that this JVP Agreement will be mutually executed within days.

THE COMPLETE Tauri-Gum™ PRODUCT LINE (Rainbow Pack):

(RAINBOW PACK Contains One Blister Pack of Each Flavor + Special Decorative Band)

COLOR PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

1) RED . . . Pomegranate Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

2) ORANGE . . . Blood Orange Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

3) YELLOW. . . Peach-Lemon Flavor CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™

4) GREEN. . . Pear Bellini Flavor Vitamin C/Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum™

5) BLUE. . . Mint Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

6) PURPLE . . . Black Currant Flavor CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

