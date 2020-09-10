John Nichols joins MiX Telematics as Executive Vice President of Sales for North America

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX), a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced that B2B SaaS expert John Nichols has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Sales for North America. Nichols joins MiX from ETQ, where he was Global Director of Sales responsible for leading sales growth after their acquisition by TCV Growth Equity.



At MiX, Nichols is responsible for all revenue generation in North America, reporting to Charles Tasker, the company’s Group Chief Operating Officer. “John has deep experience taking early and mid-stage VC- backed companies into hypergrowth mode, and that’s the mindset we need for our North American sales team,” said Tasker. “He is also a long-time SaaS veteran who’s familiar with the challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and has a proven track record of successful market launches. We’re thrilled to have John as part of our leadership team in North America.”

Nichols has worked in SaaS leadership for 15 years, and has helped drive significant sales growth for well-known companies in the logistics optimization space such as Packsize and FourKites. He has also worked as an executive sales consultant, helping fast-growing software companies formulate and execute on their go-to-market plans. He has experience selling both hardware and software solutions, and has worked in several markets relevant to MiX including IoT, predictive analytics, and big data, all useful as MiX continues to tailor its offerings toward a more connected world.

“MiX has a massive global footprint yet is able to operate regionally with the same agility as a SaaS startup,” said Nichols. “It’s unique to see a company with this much experience and leverage that’s also so nimble. I felt right at home with the MiX leadership team and culture, and feel I can make significant contributions to MiX’s growth right out of the gate.”

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, delivered as SaaS, to more than ¾ million subscribers in over 120 countries. In the U.S., MiX Telematics offers a broad range of solutions; from self-service telematics software that runs on any mobile device to enterprise solutions that are ELD compliant and include dedicated account managers who proactively monitor to ensure that customers achieve optimal value for their investment. The company provides solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security to fleets of all sizes. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in the United States, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing Communications

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e333fbc4-2a65-4ac1-8367-4f50d6a6b8e4