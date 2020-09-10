Informa Markets Announces Finalists for 2020 SupplySide NEXTY Awards for Best in Supplement, Food, Beverage and Branding Innovation

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Health & Nutrition, a leader in bringing more health to more people, via education, data and content brands, has announced the 2020 finalists for the second-annual SupplySide NEXTY Awards. The awards program recognizes innovation, inspiration and integrity in the natural supplements, food, beverages and branding categories.

Winners of the SupplySide NEXTY Awards represent brands that stand apart in wellness trends, in solving today’s health and sustainability problems, in ingredient innovation, and in health impact.

This year’s SupplySide NEXTY Awards categories and finalists are:

Best Allergen Free Product: Brooklyn Bites’ Cinnamon Coffee Cake Cookie Brittle; Cali’flour Foods’ Cali’flour Frozen Entrée – Lasagna with Meat Sauce; Elmhurst 1925’s Oat Lattes; Serenity Kids’ Bone Broth Toddler Meals

Best Brand Storytelling on New Product : Brandstorm Inc.’s Organic Dried Mango Strips; Gaia Herbs’ Hemp & Herbs Relief; Icelandic Provisions’ Fruit & Nuts Apple Cinnamon with Almonds; Pulp Pantry’s Pulp Chips; Uplifting Results Labs’ Muniq - Vegan Chocolate



: Brandstorm Inc.’s Organic Dried Mango Strips; Gaia Herbs’ Hemp & Herbs Relief; Icelandic Provisions’ Fruit & Nuts Apple Cinnamon with Almonds; Pulp Pantry’s Pulp Chips; Uplifting Results Labs’ Muniq - Vegan Chocolate Best Clean Label Food/Beverage: GOJAI Organic’s Caffeinated Sparkling Water; Just about Foods’ Organic Tortilla Chips with Cauliflower; Naya Foods’ Cauliflower Hummus Dip; Three Wishes Cereal’s Unsweetened Cereal

Best Condition-Specific Supplement : 1MD Creative Brand Manager’s LiverMD®; Biotics Research Corp.’s MetabolicBiome Plus; LifeSeasons’ Stem Boost-R; Skinesa’s Skinesa





: 1MD Creative Brand Manager’s LiverMD®; Biotics Research Corp.’s MetabolicBiome Plus; LifeSeasons’ Stem Boost-R; Skinesa’s Skinesa Best Digestive Health Product : Designs for Health’s ProbioSpore™; Essential Source Inc.’s TriActive Biotics Immune Care; Llama Naturals’ Prebiotic & Probiotic Bites; Teeccino’s Dark Chocolate Prebiotic Superboost Herbal Tea; Zhou Nutrition’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies





: Designs for Health’s ProbioSpore™; Essential Source Inc.’s TriActive Biotics Immune Care; Llama Naturals’ Prebiotic & Probiotic Bites; Teeccino’s Dark Chocolate Prebiotic Superboost Herbal Tea; Zhou Nutrition’s Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Best Functional Food/Beverage : Pervida’s CALM; REBBL’s Gold Elixer; So Good So You’s Sleep Shot; UPTIME Energy’s Blueberry Pomegranate; Vive Organic’s Energy+Focus Shot;





: Pervida’s CALM; REBBL’s Gold Elixer; So Good So You’s Sleep Shot; UPTIME Energy’s Blueberry Pomegranate; Vive Organic’s Energy+Focus Shot; Best Life Stage Specific Supplement : Gaia Herbs’ Nighttime Comfort; Life Extension’s Prenatal Advantage; LoveBug Probiotics’ Kids Chewable Probiotic; Pantheryx’s Life’s First Naturals Colostrum Chewables; Ponce De Leon Health’s Rejuvant





: Gaia Herbs’ Nighttime Comfort; Life Extension’s Prenatal Advantage; LoveBug Probiotics’ Kids Chewable Probiotic; Pantheryx’s Life’s First Naturals Colostrum Chewables; Ponce De Leon Health’s Rejuvant Best Nutrient Delivery Innovation: Barlean’s Seriously Delicious Vitamin D3; BrainMD’s Neuro-C Liposomal Vitamin C; NextFerm Technologies Inc.’s Astaferm (Astaxanthin Gummies); PRO Rich Nutrition LLC’s PRO Rich Frozen Nutrition Tubes; RB’s (Reckitt Benckiser) Airborne Liquid Immune and Energy Shots





Barlean’s Seriously Delicious Vitamin D3; BrainMD’s Neuro-C Liposomal Vitamin C; NextFerm Technologies Inc.’s Astaferm (Astaxanthin Gummies); PRO Rich Nutrition LLC’s PRO Rich Frozen Nutrition Tubes; RB’s (Reckitt Benckiser) Airborne Liquid Immune and Energy Shots Best Product for Pet/Animal Health : Heirloom Pet Products’ Pet Food Toppers; “I and love and you”’s Indoor Health; Jiminy’s Cricket Crave Dog Food; Kradle’s Calming CBD Chews, Toppers and Melts; Tersus Animal Health LLC’s Trivonal Complete





: Heirloom Pet Products’ Pet Food Toppers; “I and love and you”’s Indoor Health; Jiminy’s Cricket Crave Dog Food; Kradle’s Calming CBD Chews, Toppers and Melts; Tersus Animal Health LLC’s Trivonal Complete Best Sports Nutrition: Altwell’s Plant Based Protein Supplement with CBD; NOOMA’s Organic Pre-Workout Drinks; Vital Proteins’ Vital Performance RECOVER; Wellabuv’s Relief

Entries are judged based on innovation, inspiration and integrity by the SupplySide content team and a panel of experts that offer insights into key aspects of product development. The external judges for the 2020 SupplySide NEXTY Awards are: Patti Tveit Milligan, R.D., performance nutrition specialist, TIGNUM, and member of the board of trustees, Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine & Health Sciences; Diego Romero, corporate communications manager, Sprouts Farmers Market; Jim Tonkin, founder and president, Healthy Brand Builders; and Natasha Weaver, director of education, American Herbal Products Association (AHPA).

“With the success of our first SupplySide NEXTY Awards in 2019, we’re thrilled to continue providing this important nod to the best in the natural products industry,” said Sandy Almendarez, director, content, Informa Markets. “This year’s NEXTY finalists really exemplify the products that consumers want to meet their health and nutrition goals, while also sustaining the environment and aiding the communities that help create the products.”

Award winners will be announced on the SupplySide Network 365 platform on Oct. 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET.

About SupplySide:

SupplySide empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. Launching in October, SupplySide Network 365 will enable members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insights. For more information, visit supplysideshow.com, and follow the latest updates on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contact: pr@newhope.com