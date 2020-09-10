Capital Digestive Care Partners with Peninsula Gastroenterology Associates, Expanding Presence in Maryland

/EIN News/ -- Silver Spring, MD, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Digestive Care, the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic, is pleased to announce a partnership with independent gastroenterology practice Peninsula Gastroenterology Associates (PGA) of Delmar, Maryland. The partnership, effective September 1, 2020, expands Capital Digestive Care’s geographic reach to the Eastern Shore area of the Mid-Atlantic, meeting the needs of patients and physician groups in this underserved area.

PGA has been treating Southern Maryland and Southern Delaware residents since 1975. The practice’s six providers, including four board-certified gastroenterologists and two advanced care practitioners, are experts in the evaluation and treatment of digestive and liver diseases and are committed to providing compassionate, high-quality, patient-centered care.

“We’re proud to welcome PGA to Capital Digestive Care,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, President and CEO of Capital Digestive Care. “PGA has been highly respected in the Delmar community for more than 40 years. The addition of this talented group further strengthens our goal of supporting physicians and providing exceptional digestive health care to patients throughout the Mid-Atlantic.”

Dr. Kota Chandrasekhara, a founding partner and physician at PGA also noted, “We’re excited to join Capital Digestive Care, an innovative group of physicians and administrators dedicated to shaping the future of digestive health. This partnership will provide PGA with access to best-in-class systems, processes, and resources and will enable us to focus on our most important mission – providing excellent care to our community.”

A key element of the partnership is the physician-oriented management services organization (MSO), PE Practice Solutions, which provides business support to help PGA improve clinical and business outcomes. PE Practice Solutions played an integral role in the highly successful transition, including upgrading critical IT infrastructure, migrating PGA’s electronic medical records system, adding support staff for charge entry and enhancing PGA’s market presence by integrating their information into Capital Digestive Care’s website and other digital channels.

Capital Digestive Care now represents more than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For more information, please visit the company’s website or contact Kevin Harlen at kevin.harlen@capitaldigestivecare.com.

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region. For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

About PE Practice Solutions

Founded in 2019, PE Practice Solutions is the only physician partnership and management services organization built by - and for - gastroenterologists to address the unique challenges faced by GI physicians. A collaboration between Physicians Endoscopy and Capital Digestive Care, PE Practice Solutions is committed to preserving the independence of gastroenterologists and advancing digestive healthcare. PE Practice Solutions partners with gastroenterologists in private practice, providing resources to help practices improve operations, drive growth and enhance patient, physician and staff experiences—all while maintaining their independence. For more information on PE Practice Solutions, visit https://www.capitaldigestivecare.com/joinus/#home.

Attachments

Erica Briggs Capital Digestive Care 2404855215 erica.briggs@capitaldigestivecare.com