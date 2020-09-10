Hosted by Nightclub & Bar Show and VIBE Conference, Questex Reimagines the Future of Events and Unveils the Bar & Restaurant Source Series

Six-month sales, education and networking virtual event series offers a brand-new approach for the industry to connect with owners, operators and suppliers

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With bars and restaurants facing their biggest challenge due to the pandemic, the industry has been hit hard and needs immediate support. In response, Questex is reimagining the future of events with the Bar & Restaurant Source Series , a six-month virtual event series that keeps owners, operators, investors and suppliers engaged with sales and marketing programs, skills development, staff retention tools and networking opportunities.



“The pandemic has had a devastating effect on bars and restaurants. Owners, operators and suppliers are all suffering, and at this time, no one can say for sure when live events will resume. We recognize these challenges and understand that this unique crisis requires a unique solution to support the industry at its time of need. We’ve developed a new six-month industry engagement program that provides vital sales and networking opportunities each month, directly aligned with current industry needs. This offers a clear and sustained opportunity to give businesses the best chance of success into 2021 and beyond,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant, Questex.

Hosted by the producers of the Nightclub & Bar Show and VIBE Conference , this first of its kind program will help exhibitors, sponsors and suppliers reconnect until the industry is able to gather in a mass setting. With live on location recording taking place in bars and restaurants throughout the United States to support local operators, the Series will visit the heart of the industry to capture and share, key lessons learned and innovative ideas that have helped operators maintain or drive new business in the face of adversity.

Presented over two half days each month for six months, the Bar & Restaurant Source Series will offer new, fresh content each month, including:

Education. Current and relevant "how to" education to save, support or grow a business

Sales opportunities. Multiple one-to-one meetings with owners, operators and investors that are buying now

Marketing opportunities. Live product demonstrations that showcase the latest innovation that is making a difference in the industry

Networking opportunities. Networking programs with owners, operators and investors throughout each half day session

Skills development. Access to free skills development and certification programs to prepare industry professionals for the new industry requirements

The Bar & Restaurant Source Series will cover six themes. The schedule follows:

1st On Location Recording: Washington, D.C.

Virtual Event Air Dates November 10 and 17

Theme: Technology

2nd On Location Recording: Seattle, WA

Virtual Event Air Dates December 7 and 14

Theme: Operations

3rd On Location Recording: Austin, TX

Virtual Event Air Dates January 13 and 26

Theme: Marketing

4th On Location Recording: Las Vegas, NV

Virtual Event Air Dates February 9 and 22

Theme: Food & Beverage

5th On Location Recording: New York, NY

Virtual Event Air Dates March 8 and 22

Theme: People & Staffing

6th On Location Recording: Los Angeles, CA

Virtual Event Air Dates April 12 and 26

Theme: Guest Experience

To learn more and register to attend the free Bar & Restaurant Source Series, visit https://events.barandrestaurantexpo.com/ . For sponsorship opportunities, contact Jamie Schroeder at jschroeder@questex.com or Veronica Gonnello at vgonnello@questex.com.

Questex’s Bar & Restaurant group will bring the industry together at Nightclub & Bar Show, June 28-30, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

