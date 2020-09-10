Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council Members Announced

Release Date: September 10, 2020

MADISON – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski has announced the 15 members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These members will serve a one-year term, receiving a certificate of completion at the end of their service.

“Congratulations to the first members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council! These students are outstanding representatives of the future of Wisconsin agriculture, and their insights will be incredibly valuable to our department and the entire industry," said Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “We are excited to engage with these young people to promote agricultural career opportunities, share resources available for farmers, and discuss agricultural policy development."

Members include:

Chad Achenbach, Eastman

Haley Beukema, New Richmond

Hannah Dahl, Columbus

Charles Fahey, Sussex

Kendra Goplin, Osseo

Samantha Hammiller, Burlington

Abigail Helbach, Amherst

Sophia Larson, Reedsburg

Adaire MacSwain, Hudson

Jamison Meier, Windsor

Natalie Ott, Berlin

Natalie Roe, Monticello

Lauren Thompson, Woodville

Drew Tuttle, Drummond

Randy Winch, Fennimore

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP's interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Council members will attend monthly virtual sessions, hearing presentations and engaging in discussion.

For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov. Follow the hashtag #WIAgYouthCouncil on social media for updates throughout the year.

