Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council Members Announced

Release Date: September 10, 2020

Media Contact:  Grace Atherton, Communications Director, Grace.Atherton@wisconsin.gov, (608) 224-5020

MADISON – Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski has announced the 15 members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. These members will serve a one-year term, receiving a certificate of completion at the end of their service.

“Congratulations to the first members of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council! These students are outstanding representatives of the future of Wisconsin agriculture, and their insights will be incredibly valuable to our department and the entire industry," said Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “We are excited to engage with these young people to promote agricultural career opportunities, share resources available for farmers, and discuss agricultural policy development."

Members include:

  • Chad Achenbach, Eastman

  • Haley Beukema, New Richmond

  • Hannah Dahl, Columbus

  • Charles Fahey, Sussex

  • Kendra Goplin, Osseo

  • Samantha Hammiller, Burlington

  • Abigail Helbach, Amherst

  • Sophia Larson, Reedsburg

  • Adaire MacSwain, Hudson

  • Jamison Meier, Windsor

  • Natalie Ott, Berlin

  • Natalie Roe, Monticello

  • Lauren Thompson, Woodville

  • Drew Tuttle, Drummond

  • Randy Winch, Fennimore

The purpose of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council is to encourage young people to engage with state government and increase their awareness of DATCP's interactions with Wisconsin's agriculture industry. Council members will attend monthly virtual sessions, hearing presentations and engaging in discussion.

For more information about the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov. Follow the hashtag #WIAgYouthCouncil on social media for updates throughout the year.

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

