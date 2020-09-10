PennDOT, TSA: Final Holiday Travel Season Before Federal REAL ID Enforcement

Federal enforcement will begin October 1, 2020

Harrisburg, PA – At an event at the Harrisburg International Airport (MDT) today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), along with the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA), reminded Pennsylvanians who want to continue using their driver's license or photo ID card as identification to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility to upgrade it to a REAL ID-compliant version before federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins on October 1, 2020.

"The holidays are approaching, and so many of us look forward to visiting family and friends," said PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers. "This is the last holiday travel season before REAL ID enforcement begins, and we encourage our customers who are considering upgrading their license or ID card to take care of it sooner rather than later."

Beginning October 1, 2020,a federally-accepted form of identification (whether it's a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver's license or ID card, a U.S. Passport/Passport Card, a military ID, etc.) must be used as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires ID at the door. REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and photo ID cards have been available at the customer's option since March 2019, and to date, more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians have chosen to get a REAL ID-compliant product. Based on data from other states with optional REAL ID programs, PennDOT anticipates that approximately 1.3 million of its customers will get a REAL ID before the federal enforcement deadline of October 1, 2020.

Federal regulations require that to be issued a REAL ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify the below documents:

Proof of Identity: Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport;

Examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal/embossed or valid, unexpired, U.S. Passport; Proof of Social Security Number: Social security card, in current legal name;

Social security card, in current legal name; Two Proofs of Current, Physical PA Address: Examples include a current, unexpired PA driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and

Examples include a current, unexpired PA driver's license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address; and Proof of all Legal Name Changes (if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document): Examples include a certified marriage certificate(s) issued by the County Court for each marriage, court order(s) approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.

Customers can bring the required documents to any PennDOT Driver License Center. More info about document requirements, including a printable document checklist, can be found on the Document Check page of the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.

More information about REAL ID in Pennsylvania, including frequently asked questions and information on documents required for REAL ID, can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID.

MEDIA CONTACT: Craig Yetter, 717-705-1072

