PennDOT Offers Additional Service Hours at New Castle Driver License Center

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that its New Castle Driver License Center will now be open five days a week, effective Tuesday, February 25.

The new hours of operation at the New Castle Driver License Center, 973 Old Youngstown Road in New Castle, will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Business hours for the photo center at the New Castle location will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

“We are pleased to provide these additional hours to better serve our New Castle customers,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

The New Castle Driver License Center offers a wide array of driver’s licensing services, including, knowledge and on-the-road skills testing; out-of-state driver’s license transfers for new residents; replacement driver’s license and photo ID cards; and driver’s license and photo ID card changes of address. REAL ID document verification and imaging will also be available at this location, and customers will be able to receive their REAL ID in the mail within 15 business days.

Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of 2020 PennDOT Driver and Photo License Center closings is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “Pressroom” link at the bottom of the page.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-787-0485

