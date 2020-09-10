PennDOT Closes Montgomery County Driver License Centers and Southeast PA District Office, Pauses Regional Issuance of REAL IDs

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing the following operational changes in response to Governor Wolf's mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19.

All Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers in Montgomery County will be closed for two weeks effective at the close of business on Thursday, March 12.

The following locations will be closed and reopen no sooner than Friday, March 27, 2020:

King of Prussia Driver License and REAL ID Center, 143 S Gulph Rd, King of Prussia;

Norristown Driver License and REAL ID Center, 1700 Markley St, Norristown;

Huntingdon Valley Driver License and REAL ID Center, 2022 County Line Rd, Huntingdon Valley;

Harleysville Photo License Center, 345 Main St, Harleysville;

Ardmore Photo License Center, 30 Greenfield Ave, Ardmore; and

Pottstown Photo License Center, 978 E High St, Pottstown.

Customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via our website: www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution and to help control the number of customers in its facilities, PennDOT is suspending the issuance of REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at all PennDOT Driver License Centers in the following counties until no sooner than March 28:

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

Chester County

Delaware County

Berks County

Bucks County

Lancaster County

Lehigh County

With the exception of Montgomery County, customers will be able to obtain all other services at these locations.

Additionally, the Engineering District 6 office in King of Prussia will be closed, as well as the Montgomery County Maintenance Office.

Public transportation and rail services have also been adjusted. Please check with SEPTA's website and Amtrak's website for up-do-date information.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-787-0485; Alexis Campbell, 717-783-8800

