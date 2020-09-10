PennDOT Secretary Asks U.S. Department of Homeland Security to Extend October 1 REAL ID Deadline

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) sent a letter today to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security asking them to consider extending the October 1, 2020 REAL ID enforcement deadline.

Out of an abundance of caution and to help control the number of customers in its facilities, PennDOT suspended the issuance of REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at all PennDOT Driver License Centers in the following counties until no sooner than March 28:

Montgomery County

Philadelphia County

Chester County

Delaware County

Berks County

Bucks County

Lancaster County

Lehigh County

The significant increase of customer volume in the Driver License Centers obtaining a REAL ID product potentially impacts the health and safety of both staff and customers. Reducing in-person transactions will mitigate the potential of COVID-19 transmission.

