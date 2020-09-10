Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,989 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Secretary Asks U.S. Department of Homeland Security to Extend October 1 REAL ID Deadline

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) sent a letter today to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security asking them to consider extending the October 1, 2020 REAL ID enforcement deadline.

Out of an abundance of caution and to help control the number of customers in its facilities, PennDOT suspended the issuance of REAL ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at all PennDOT Driver License Centers in the following counties until no sooner than March 28:

  • Montgomery County
  • Philadelphia County
  • Chester County
  • Delaware County
  • Berks County
  • Bucks County
  • Lancaster County
  • Lehigh County

The significant increase of customer volume in the Driver License Centers obtaining a REAL ID product potentially impacts the health and safety of both staff and customers. Reducing in-person transactions will mitigate the potential of COVID-19 transmission.

MEDIA CONTACT: Alexis Campbell, 717-783-8800

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Secretary Asks U.S. Department of Homeland Security to Extend October 1 REAL ID Deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.