TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Fayette County Involving Shelby County SWAT Officers

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Fayette County.

The incident happened at approximately 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Fortune Road in Moscow, as officers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, while assisting the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, were trying to take a suspect involved in two shootings at the location into custody. 

The incident began Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m. when Fayette County deputies responded to the location amid reports that the individual had shot his girlfriend multiple times, was threatening additional violence, and was holding her hostage.  At some point, the suspect allowed the victim to leave the residence but refused to surrender, barricading himself inside the home. The victim is hospitalized with noncritical injuries.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Fayette County deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody when he stepped onto his back porch by deploying their tasers.  The suspect fired a weapon at the deputies, striking one of them.  The deputy was treated and is now recovering. 

The assistance of Shelby County SWAT was requested by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, late Wednesday evening.  Reports from the scene indicate, Thursday, at approximately 4 a.m., members of Shelby County SWAT entered the home and encountered the suspect.  For reasons still under investigation, deputies deployed their service weapons striking the individual.  He was pronounced deceased at the scene.  The individual has been identified as Jonathan Darsaw (DOB: 12/14/70).

TBI Agents continue to gather all relevant information, evidence, and interviews and will submit their investigative findings to the District Attorney General, throughout the process, for his review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the law enforcement officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments

Any additional updates on this incident will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

