2020-09-09 14:46:48.15 Crocker Woman Wins $2 Million Scratchers Top Prize

2020-09-09 14:46:48.15

Diane Eagle and her husband sometimes purchase Missouri Lottery tickets for fun, but their fun turned into excitement in late August when they bought a “Gold Rush” Scratchers ticket worth $2 million.

“We were out and about at St. Robert, and he went into a few different spots and bought tickets,” Eagle said, recalling the night her husband bought the winning ticket at Discount Smoke Shop, 215 St. Robert Blvd., in St. Robert.

However, neither of them were aware they had won a $2 million prize until they returned home and scratched their tickets.

“We were slightly excited,” Eagle laughed. “I had actually scratched the ticket and all of the numbers were winners on the ticket. I didn’t scratch to see what the prize was until the end, so when I scratched it, the first number was $100,000, and then we knew it was the $2 million.”

Eagle said she originally wasn’t even sure where they had purchased the winning ticket.

“He had an idea of where he bought this particular ticket,” she explained. “But he wasn’t positive because he brings them home and scratches them.”

The couple isn’t sure how they plan to spend the money yet, but Eagle said her husband may take an early retirement.

“Gold Rush” is a $20 Scratchers game with more than $40 million in unclaimed prizes, including another top prize of $2 million and three additional prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Pulaski County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $8,5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $860,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $984,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.