2020-09-10 08:46:13.04 O'Fallon Couple Buy Dream Home After Winning $1 Million Scratchers Prize

2020-09-10 08:46:13.04

Kenneth Wilmes of O’Fallon claimed a $1 million prize on a Missouri Lottery “$300 Million Cash Explosion®” Scratchers ticket purchased at Midwest Petroleum, 2700 Technology Drive, in O’Fallon.

“I almost fell out of my chair. It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Wilmes shared. “Our dream has been to own a house on a couple of acres. We found that house last week.”

“$300 Million Cash Explosion®” is a $30 ticket with more than $167.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two $10 million top prizes and five additional $1 million prizes.

Wilmes’ winning ticket is the Lottery’s 149th million-dollar-plus Scratchers ticket to date and the 553rd overall.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $9.2 million went to education programs in the county.