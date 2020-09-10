Dakota Territory Resource Corp Names Mark Merchen Director of Government and Public Affairs

Company Expands Corporate and Business Development Capabilities in South Dakota

/EIN News/ -- Lead, South Dakota, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mark Merchen of M3 Strategies has agreed to join our executive team as Director of Government and Public Affairs. “Mark has deep roots in the Black Hills and his experiences in major regional economic development endeavors in South Dakota makes him a perfect fit for our team as we look ahead” said Co-Founder, President and CEO Jerry Aberle. “Building a world class company around high caliber gold exploration and mining properties -- for the benefit of our shareholders, the Black Hills area and the State of South Dakota is at the core of our corporate vision. We are committed to doing things right and are building a management team to achieve that goal within our community. We are very proud to have Mark as a representative of our company as we seek to build strong business relationships here in South Dakota.”



Born in the Black Hills, Mark Merchen served as Vice Chair and then Chairman of "Black Hills Vision" when that regional economic development organization worked with then Governor Mike Rounds and regional leaders to secure the former Homestake Gold Mine as the National Science Foundation’s preferred site for what is now the Sanford Underground Research Facility. As Chairman of “Black Hills Vision” Mark interacted with Scientists, the regions Business Leaders, Mayors, County Commissioners, Legislators, Governor and South Dakota’s Congressional Delegation to help advance that important endeavor for the State and region. Mark later played a central role -- again working with then Governor Rounds and Lt. Governor Daugaard, as well as other South Dakota community and legislative leaders, to form the “South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority”. Another collaborative, public private initiative, dedicated to making sure South Dakota is always a great place for the United States Department of Defense to conduct its essential national defense mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Mark has held a Series 7, Series 3, Series 63 and Series 65 securities licenses, lobbied in Pierre and Washington DC, worked extensively in corporate finance and has been active in multiple non-profit organizational development endeavors; as well as corporate development in the manufacturing, energy and agriculture sectors during his lifelong career in the region. Mr. Merchen will report directly to President and CEO, Jerry Aberle.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of five gold properties covering approximately 11,398 acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer and Tinton Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/ .

