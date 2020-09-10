SUPER LEAGUE GAMING + HIT PARADER Join Forces to Launch the First-Ever Global ROCK N’ JOCK Esports Tournament

The revitalized legendary music brand partners with Super League Gaming to provide world-renowned musicians, athletes and influencers their very own Rock N’ Jock esports platform.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, and HIT PARADER , a film, TV, and live events production studio born out of the former iconic rock music magazine brand, announced today a new partnership to provide rock musicians with a dedicated esports platform named Rock N' Jock. HIT PARADER began as a magazine in 1942 and published successfully for the next 7 decades, with cover stories on the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Guns N' Roses and Metallica. Recently revived by Ash Avildsen and Josh Bernstein as a premium production studio, event producer, and creator of original content in the rock and pop culture landscape, HIT PARADER is expanding into video game competitions with the help of Super League.



“Giving fans a chance to compete both against and alongside their favorite artists, athletes and entertainers is very special. Doing it with a platform that can let the whole world watch the tournaments and the feuds on their own terms is ideal,” says HIT PARADER CEO Ash Avildsen. “Having HIT PARADER curate the spectacle is going to make for newfangled interactive entertainment at a time when people really need it.”

The exclusive Rock N’ Jock tournament features an exciting mix of eight teams made up of top record labels, including Better Noise, eOne, Fearless, Metal Blade, Nuclear Blast, Rise, Roadrunner and Sumerian, and will be filled with rock stars, celebrities, and athletes competing for the top spot in a classic bracketed format. These labels reach a combined global audience of over 10 million highly-engaged fans across their multiple social platforms. The tournament and live broadcast will be produced by Super League, taking full advantage of the company’s competitive gaming platform, proprietary virtual production capabilities, and patented visualization technology. In addition to capturing the most compelling gameplay throughout the event, the live streams will include real-time player cams, special guests from the rock music scene, and exclusive live performances from well-known musicians.

“Rock musicians are gamers too, and HIT PARADER is the ideal brand to celebrate their passion for play by creating a dedicated esports brand with the launch of Rock N’ Jock,” said Super League Chief Commercial Officer Matt Edelman. “Music is such a big part of gaming. Producing and broadcasting a tournament for some of the top rock artists in the world will be epic.”

Participating musicians, the game title, and tournament dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

About HIT PARADER

An original since 1942, Hit Parader is known as America’s first Rock and Roll magazine, having been there since the birth of the genre. A longtime discovery platform for both music and film fans, classic cover stories of Hit Parader include such diverse artists as Frank Sinatra, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, David Bowie, Queen, Ozzy Osbourne, Motley Crue, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Marilyn Manson, Korn, Green Day, Slipknot and Linkin Park. In July of 2020, Hit Parader relaunched as a TV/film and live event production studio and their first original scripted television series Paradise City. Hit Parader’s unscripted competition shows No Cover and Roadie Rage go into production this fall. Hit Parader will also be producing the 2021 returns of some of rock and roll’s most beloved events including the Golden Gods Awards, The Rock N’ Roll Roast and the Mayhem Festival.

hitparader.com

