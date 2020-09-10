Air Purifying Spray Market Expected To Reach $46.6 Million By 2027

The growth of the air purifying spray market can be attributed to growing concerns of people toward hygiene and health mostly due to the ongoing pandemic.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Air Purifying Spray Market by Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027”. The global air purifying spray market size was valued at $28.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $46.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2027. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $9.8 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17.3 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2027.Air purifying spray is an air care product which inhibits the growth of airborne pathogens in indoor premise. The growth of the air purifying spray market can be attributed to growing affinity of people towards hygiene and health. Moreover, the expanding retail market and easy availability of the product through various sales channel makes it very convenient for the consumers to purchase air care products worldwide. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, lack of awareness and skepticism about this product act as the major restrain for the global market. On the contrary, growing need for hygienic work environment in offices and other public places is expected to open avenue for growth for the global air purifying spray market.Thorough insights on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Air Purifying Spray Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7195?reqfor=covid The global air purifying spray market is segmented based on type, end-use, sales channel and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into Aromatic and Non-Aromatic. Based on the end-use, the market is classified into Institutional and Household. Based on sales channel, the market is divided into supermarket/hypermarket, retail pharmacy, online and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).Based on the global air purifying market analysis by type, the aromatic segment accounted for the highest share in 2019. It is also the fastest growing segment through the forecast period. The non-aromatic segment is expected to witness notable growth rate of 7.8% throughout the forecast period.Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7195 Based on the global air purifying spray market forecast by end-use, the institutional segment accounted for the largest portion of the global air purifying spray market share in 2019 and is estimated to dominate the market under the end-use category throughout the forecast period. The household segment is expected to witness robust growth of 8.8% through the forecast period.By sales channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment in the global air purifying spray market accounted for the highest share in 2019. The online sales channel was the most prominent sales channel throughout the forecast and is expected to witness exceptional growth in the coming years. The online segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.Send Me Enquire Here@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7195 By region, Asia-Pacific was the largest and the fastest growing regional segment in 2019. U.S. was the most prominent country accounting for a sizeable share in the global market.Key findings of the studyAromatic segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% in revenue terms during the forecast period.Based on End-Use, the Institutional segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021-2027.Supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of air purifying spray in 2019.Online segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2027.Key players in the air purifying spray market have relied on product launch as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key player in the air purifying spray industry profiled in the report are North Woods, Pro Part International, Reckitt Benckiser, Remicure, Dabur, Pax Air, Puressentiel, 1001 Remedies, Arkopharma, and Remicure Lifescience Pvt. Ltd. 