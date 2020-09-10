SEED | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) provides videos of conversations about the standards through the lens of a student, teacher, principal, Educational Service Unit, Higher Education Educator Preparation Program, and NDE. Listen to Nebraska educators speak from their perspective about the standards, the support they offer teachers, and the alignment of work across the state educational system.

Teacher Standards: Planning and Preparation (15:03) Teacher Standards: The Learning Environment (14:22) Teacher Standards: Instructional Strategies (15:43) Teacher Standards: Professionalism (15:55)