Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,635 in the last 365 days.

Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online with “From Editor to Producer: Making it Work” on September 16th

Sight, Sound & Story: Live monthly online event series continues in September with Editor Daysha Broadway & Producer Deniese Davis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues this September with an inside look at the Editor and Producer relationship in scripted series featuring Editor Daysha Broadway & Producer Deniese Davis.

Inside Episode III: The relationships between Editors and Producers are some of the most important in the post-production process in television. In this panel we'll hear from multiple Emmy-nominated Editor Daysha Broadway and multiple Emmy-nominated Producer Deniese Davis. Sean Weiner will moderate the panel and explore how emerging filmmakers can learn from Daysha's and Deniese's careers. Sean will discuss with Daysha how her past Documentary and Reality TV editing informs her approach to editing scripted television. He will also talk with Deniese on her work on the web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” how that led to her success in Peak TV. They will both discuss their relationship as Editor and Producer on the Emmy-winning “Insecure” and the Emmy-nominated “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Through reflection on their experiences connecting with one another in the film industry and analysis of clips from each of their shows, Daysha and Deniese will both reveal how an Editor and Producer combine their particular talents to make it work!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live an hour prior to the event. The event will be live at 2:00 ESD/5:00 PM PSD. This will gain free access for all attendees who register. There’ll be live raffles throughout the event, but attendees must be present.

Our event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, ZEISS, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: Shutterstock. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A networking event. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/35mTX1G.

Our next Sight, Sound & Story: Live event will be on October 14th. Please go to www.SightSoundandStory.com for up to date information.

Jason Banke
Sight, Sound & Story
+1 212-414-9570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online with “From Editor to Producer: Making it Work” on September 16th

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.