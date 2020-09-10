Sight, Sound & Story: Live Online with “From Editor to Producer: Making it Work” on September 16th

Sight, Sound & Story: Live monthly online event series continues in September with Editor Daysha Broadway & Producer Deniese Davis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues this September with an inside look at the Editor and Producer relationship in scripted series featuring Editor Daysha Broadway & Producer Deniese Davis.

Inside Episode III: The relationships between Editors and Producers are some of the most important in the post-production process in television. In this panel we'll hear from multiple Emmy-nominated Editor Daysha Broadway and multiple Emmy-nominated Producer Deniese Davis. Sean Weiner will moderate the panel and explore how emerging filmmakers can learn from Daysha's and Deniese's careers. Sean will discuss with Daysha how her past Documentary and Reality TV editing informs her approach to editing scripted television. He will also talk with Deniese on her work on the web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” how that led to her success in Peak TV. They will both discuss their relationship as Editor and Producer on the Emmy-winning “Insecure” and the Emmy-nominated “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Through reflection on their experiences connecting with one another in the film industry and analysis of clips from each of their shows, Daysha and Deniese will both reveal how an Editor and Producer combine their particular talents to make it work!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live an hour prior to the event. The event will be live at 2:00 ESD/5:00 PM PSD. This will gain free access for all attendees who register. There’ll be live raffles throughout the event, but attendees must be present.

Our event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, ZEISS, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsor: Shutterstock. Following the panel there will be a chance to ask questions in a live Q&A networking event. To register, please go to https://bit.ly/35mTX1G.

Our next Sight, Sound & Story: Live event will be on October 14th. Please go to www.SightSoundandStory.com for up to date information.