Kickstarter Campaign Launched for Cupple – a Dual Twist together Coffee Cup and Water Bottle

Unique and stylish coffee cup and water bottle in one, offering the world’s most convenient, safe solution to reduce one-time plastic use, in a cupple of ways!

LONDON, UK, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupple® - a Bottle with a Twist, went live on the world’s leading crowd funding platform, Kickstarter, on 9 September. The team behind Cupple is aiming to raise funds to take Cupple to manufacture and to offer as the ultimate companion for those looking to reduce their day-to-day waste footprint. To encourage contributions, they're offering Kickstarter exclusive discounts ranging from 25% to almost 50% off their product.

Cupple is the latest invention of Gracious Lane Living, a British company focused on creating sustainable alternatives for everyday products. The creative cousins behind Cupple – Amanda and Eve – were frustrated by the rubbish they saw in our cities, on country lanes and in our oceans and came-up with a simple idea: a reusable coffee cup and water bottle that twist together.

One of the biggest problems with people moving away from the convenience of one-time-use plastic is that a better, more convenient solution has not yet been created, until now.

Cupple enables users to reduce their single use waste footprint when they are on the move, filling the bottle of water at home, the insulated cup with lid twists off when ready for a hot drink. Most people grab more than one take-away drink a day which tends to be spontaneous so people are less likely to be carrying their cup with them. It means a single person is creating their own small mountain of waste cups every year. Cupple has been designed to ensure that your water bottle and cup is always with you

Cupple® will initially be available in two colours – Chalk White and Sea Green, offering:

• A 18oz drinks bottle with leak proof lid

• A 12oz insulated double walled coffee cup with drip proof lid

• An outer sleeve that hygienically seals the cup and lid around the bottle

• A fully recyclable product which uses re-cycled materials where possible

• Strong, stylish, and sustainable design

• A roll top bottle for comfort and controlled flow when drinking

• A convenient carry loop for those ‘hands too full’ moments

PRICES

Specially discounted prices of between 25% and nearly 50% will be available via Kickstarter for a limited time from 9 September. Prices for early backers for one Cupple start at $39.00. Larger bundles of 4 to 50 Cupples offer even greater reductions bringing the price of a single Cupple down to $33.00 throughout the Kickstarter campaign.

The largest rewards only ships to the United Kingdom for now, but the rest ship carbon neutral anywhere in the world. Despatch for all rewards is expected to be in December 2020/January 2021.

COMPANY DETAILS

Gracious Lane Living Ltd, the company behind Cupple, was founded in 2019 by cousins Amanda and Eve to create everyday products to support those seeking to reduce their waste footprint. GLL offers contemporary, stylish and sustainable products for an eco-friendly lifestyle.

As a company, GLL seeks to be a force for positive change. As part of their commitment to protecting the environment, GLL is working towards becoming carbon neutral. GLL already contributes towards the great work of the Woodland Trust and the Marine Conservation Society and hopes to grow these relationships as the company develops further.

Aetha Design Studio is a unique product design consultancy combining engineering and industrial design. The Aetha team undertake projects in their entirety from pre concept stage through to product development and manufacture.

For more information, interview requests or imagery, please contact:

Amanda McDowell, Co-Counder

Mob: 07741499925

Eve Fry, Co-Founder

Mob: 07827633728

Email: hello@cuppleup.com

www.cuppleup.com

Instagram: @cuppleup