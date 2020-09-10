Smart Cities Market is Projected to Reach $2.402 Trillion By 2025 | 21.28% CAGR
Increase in proactive government smart cities initiatives, rise in urbanization, improving quality of life have boosted the growth of the smart cities market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global smart cities market is segmented on the basis of functional area and geography. Based on the functional area, the market is segmented into smart infrastructure, smart governance & smart education, smart energy, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart building, and others. The smart infrastructure segment held the largest share in the market in 2017, contributing about 21% of the total market. However, the smart energy segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.
The global smart cities market was pegged at $517.62 billion and is expected to reach $2.402 Trillion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.28% during the period from 2018 to 2025.
Increase in proactive government smart cities initiatives, rise in urbanization, and inclination toward improving quality of life have boosted the growth of the global smart cities market. However, the security and privacy concerns of smart cities solutions hamper market growth. On the contrary, the rise in the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions among smart city projects expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
On the basis of geography, the market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The North America region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing about two-fifths of the total market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period.
The report includes an analysis of the major market players such as AT&T Inc., Ericsson, Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE.
The smart energy segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of smart grids in applications such as smart energy meters, network management system, and other communication networks to control and manage digital assets. However, smart infrastructure segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about 22% of the total revenue, owing to significant adoption of public safety & security and transportation solution among governments. The other segments analyzed in the report include smart governance & smart education, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart building, and others.
