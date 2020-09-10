Command Alkon’s Steve Cox Named Executive Officer and Board Member of CIM National Steering Committee

/EIN News/ -- Concrete Industry Management Group Promotes Education and Career Opportunities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction's heavy work, announces that Steve Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Command Alkon, has been named an Executive Officer for the Concrete Industry Management (CIM) National Steering Committee (NSC). Steve has also been named to the Membership Committee Chair for NSC. All executive officers are members of the board of directors as well.

The CIM National Steering Committee (NSC) is a national industry coalition dedicated to collaborating with industry institutions and local industry groups. NSC's mission is to support and promote a network of higher learning educational institutions with programs that produce graduates with degrees in Concrete Industry Management. Students graduate with the skill set needed to meet the demands of the progressively changing concrete industry. To learn more about the CIM program, visit www.concretedegree.com .

"The Concrete Industry Management program helps to supply the concrete industry with future leaders in a variety of careers, including positions with ready mix suppliers, admixture suppliers, concrete contractors, engineering firms, research organizations, and trade associations," said Steve Cox. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with the CIM programs and helping them grow the future leaders for our great industry."

"The leadership of the concrete industry has embraced and supported the mission of the NSC for CIM of 'advancing the concrete industry by degrees' for the last 25 years," said NSC Executive Director Eugene Martineau. "Many major companies in the concrete industry, along with most national concrete associations and foundations, have pledged their time, talent, and treasure to CIM through their involvement in the NSC. Those industry leaders who serve on our board of directors are a testament to their commitment to the continued success of CIM."

Command Alkon provides solutions for the heavy work industry, including a collaboration network that connects producers, haulers, contractors, and suppliers. The CONNEX platform delivers electronic transactions and data sharing among these trading partners, bringing greater efficiencies and profitability.

