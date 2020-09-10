Physician and Media Personality Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Drew, Joins Aditx Therapeutics as Senior Advisor to AditxtScore™ for Scoring the Immune System

/EIN News/ -- Will Serve as Advisor and Brand Ambassador to Overall Platform and Individual Applications



Loma Linda, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Drew as Senior Advisor, AditxtScore™, effective September 1, 2020.

Dr. Drew, a practicing physician, internist, and an addiction medicine specialist, will advise on the development of AditxtScore™ platform, and its various potential applications including possibly scoring immunity to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, as well as autoimmune disorders such as Type I Diabetes.

And as a well-known American media personality, Dr. Drew will act as brand ambassador as he advises on the overall marketing and deployment strategies of AditxtScore™. He will also assist in the planning and introduction of the platform and its applications for the medical and consumer markets.

Amro Albanna, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, stated, “Dr. Drew is a key addition to our leadership team and I am very proud that he will become a part of our journey. I believe Dr. Drew’s scientific, medical, and media background will make him a great fit for executing our vision for AditxtScore. With today’s announcement and the ones we recently made, I believe the market will begin to see how we are laying a strong foundation necessary for commercializing our therapeutics as well as our immune monitoring biotechnologies.”

Dr. Pinsky added,“I believe that the AditxtScore platform could be game changing because it has the ability to alter how we keep abreast of changes in our immune system. The initial focus will be to further develop AditxtScore for COVID-19 to try to detect vaccine-induced or natural immunity to COVID-19 and other infectious agents. I believe knowing whether or not someone is infected simply isn’t enough. We must work to be able to evaluate someone’s immune status in order to make informed decisions as we reopen the global economy. I look forward to working with the team at Aditxt and contributing to the development and roll out of the AditxtScore platform.”

Dr. Drew is a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Addiction Medicine, and a fellow with the American College of Physicians (FACP). He has been appointed to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and is also a member of the board for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

He began his media career while attending medical school in 1984 and is known for his work on radio, television, and podcasts. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Mirror Effect: How Celebrity Narcissism is Seducing America”, and “Cracked: Putting Broken Lives Together Again”. Dr. Drew co-authored the first academic study on celebrities and narcissism, which was published in the Journal of Research in Personality (Elsevier) and received worldwide press coverage. Dr. Drew has an undergraduate degree in biology from Amherst College and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Southern California School of Medicine.

About Aditx Therapeutics

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release by Aditxt and/or Dr. Drew Pinsky constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and neither the Company or Dr. Drew Pinsky undertakes any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Relations:

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

Chief Executive Officer

IR@aditxt.com

646-762-4518

www.aditxt.com

Attachment