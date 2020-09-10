Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Paycor Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

Company appoints Whitney Bouck, Chief Operating Officer, HelloSign and Katie Burke, Chief People Officer, HubSpot, Inc. to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced the appointment of two new members, Whitney Bouck, Chief Operating Officer at HelloSign, a Dropbox company, and Katie Burke, Chief People Officer at HubSpot, Inc., to the company’s board of directors, effective September 14, 2020. With this leadership expansion, Paycor furthers its commitment to delivering best-in-class HR technology and expertise for business leaders and growing their award-winning culture.  

Collectively Bouck and Burke bring nearly 40 years of SaaS experience in high-growth companies. Their diverse backgrounds in people management, leadership and business development will help drive Paycor’s next phase of growth.

As Chief Operating Officer, Bouck is responsible for growing and scaling the HelloSign business to meet the high growth demand for automation of legally binding eSignature workflows from companies large and small. In addition, Bouck leads HelloSign’s go-to-market efforts, including sales, marketing, business development and customer operations. Since she joined HelloSign in 2016, her leadership of go-to-market functions has resulted in over 6x revenue growth for the company. She’s navigated HelloSign growth from 35 to 200 employees and implemented the critical programs and strategies that ultimately led to the acquisition of HelloSign by Dropbox in 2019.

As Chief People Officer at HubSpot, Burke oversees the global People Operations organization, including the company’s recruiting, HR, learning and development, culture, and employer brand in creating an organization that embodies the values in HubSpot’s Culture Code. During her time, Burke has implemented meaningful programming to build an award-winning culture that has scaled with HubSpot as it’s grown to over 3,700 employees across 10 global offices. Her leadership and commitment to building a culture of inclusion, diversity, and belonging has helped place HubSpot be named the #1 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, and a Top Workplace for women, parents and diversity by Comparably.

Supporting Quotes

“I am thrilled to join the Paycor board of directors,” said Whitney Bouck, Chief Operating Officer of HelloSign. “Paycor has been on an impressive upward trajectory and I am excited to partner with my fellow board members and lend my personal expertise to help Paycor leave a lasting mark on the industry.” 

“Paycor’s commitment to their customers and associates is what initially sparked my interest,” said Katie Burke, Chief People Officer of HubSpot, Inc. “Paycor’s mission of helping medium and small-sized business leaders create great places to work and grow is in complete alignment with my focus and background.”

“We are excited to welcome Whitney and Katie to our board of directors," said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO of Paycor. “Collectively, they bring deep SaaS and Cloud domain expertise. I love that they both have broad experience across all functions of the enterprise, and they know what great looks like. Their feedback and perspective will be extremely valuable as Paycor continues to push boundaries to become the best HCM company for business leaders.”

About Paycor
Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Katy Bunn
(513) 307-6392
Kbunn@paycor.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Marta Debski
Offleash for Paycor
(810) 956-4501
paycor@offleashpr.com

You just read:

