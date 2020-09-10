Aileron Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) today announced that Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a corporate presentation at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference, including an update on the company’s efforts to advance chemoprotection for patients with p53-mutated cancers regardless of cancer type or chemotherapeutic drug.



The presentation is scheduled for September 14, 2020 at 02:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Investors and Media section of Aileron’s website at https://investors.aileronrx.com/ . A replay of the live webcast will be archived on Aileron’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Aileron Therapeutics

At Aileron, we are focused on transforming the experience of chemotherapy for cancer patients, enabling them to fight cancer without the fear or burden of chemotherapy-induced side effects. We are advancing ALRN-6924, our first-in-class dual MDM2/MDMX inhibitor that activates wild-type p53. ALRN-6924 is in clinical development to provide a single medicine to protect multiple healthy cell types throughout the body from chemotherapy while ensuring chemotherapy continues to destroy cancer cells. In addition to potentially reducing or eliminating multiple side effects, ALRN-6924 may also improve patients’ quality of life and help them better tolerate chemotherapy, thereby allowing patients to complete their treatment without dose reductions or delays. Our long-term vision is to provide chemoprotection for patients with p53-mutated cancers, which represent approximately 50% of cancer patients, regardless of cancer type or chemotherapeutic drug. Visit us at aileronrx.com to learn more.

