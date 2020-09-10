SCYNEXIS to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Conference and Maxim’s Antifungal Webinar

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Dr. Marco Taglietti, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020. Dr. Taglietti will also partake in a panel discussion at Maxim’s antifungal webinar taking place September 17, 2020.



Presentation details:

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020 Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. ET Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/register.aspx?conf=hcw7&page=scyx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/scyx

Maxim’s Antifungal Webinar Webinar Topic: A Too Quiet Pandemic – Fungal Disease Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Register to attend via link

A webcast of the HCW presentation and a recording of the Maxim webinar will be available for 30 days on the SCYNEXIS website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, having discovered and developed more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 3 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com .

