Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,817 in the last 365 days.

SCYNEXIS to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Conference and Maxim’s Antifungal Webinar

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Dr. Marco Taglietti, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 22nd Annual Global Investment Healthcare Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020. Dr. Taglietti will also partake in a panel discussion at Maxim’s antifungal webinar taking place September 17, 2020.

Presentation details:

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: 
 https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/register.aspx?conf=hcw7&page=scyx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/scyx
   
Maxim’s Antifungal Webinar
Webinar Topic: A Too Quiet Pandemic – Fungal Disease
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Register to attend via link

A webcast of the HCW presentation and a recording of the Maxim webinar will be available for 30 days on the SCYNEXIS website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. The SCYNEXIS team has extensive experience in the life sciences industry, having discovered and developed more than 30 innovative medicines over a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company's lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), is a novel IV/oral antifungal agent in Phase 3 clinical and preclinical development for the treatment of multiple serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections caused by Candida and Aspergillus species. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

SCYNEXIS to Participate in H.C. Wainwright Conference and Maxim’s Antifungal Webinar

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.