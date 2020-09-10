Global 3D Sensor Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $12,937.2 Million during the Forecast Period

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the global 3D sensor market in a positive way. This is because of the rising demand for 3D enabled electronic devices during the lockdown period. The leading players of the market are focusing on developing strategies to sustain the market growth in the post-pandemic market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Sensor Market is anticipated to garner $ 12,937.2 million at a CAGR of 31.8% by the end of 2026, according to a report by Research Dive. The comprehensive analysis provides a brief outlook on the real-time scenario of the market including other aspects such as dynamics of the market, growth and restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities during the forecast period. The report also offers the figures of pre-pandemic and real-time market which makes it easier and more beneficial for the new participants to understand the market.

Factor Impacting the CAGR Figures Pre and during COVID-19

The report reveals the real-time CAGR garnered by the market during the pandemic. According to the report, the 3D sensor market has recorded a CAGR of 31.8% during recent months, while it was expected to be only 28.0% in the pre-Covid-19 scenario. The reason can be attributed to the popularity of 3D sensors among the young generation because of its smart features such as fingerprint, accelerometers, position sensor, and image sensor.

Factors Impacting the Market Size in the Pre-COVID and Real-time Scenario

According to the report, the real-time market size has surpassed the pre-Covid-19 estimations. The real-time market size has reached a revenue of $2,537.9 million, while it was estimated to reach to $2393.3 million in a previous analysis for the year 2020. This positive impact is attributed to the rising popularity of 3D enabled devices such as smartphones, cameras, and other consumer devices. 3D sensors are also used in medical equipment to examine the patients’ conditions.

Post Pandemic Insights

As per the report, the global 3D sensors market will continue the growth even after the pandemic. The leading players of the market are emphasizing on research and development, strategies such as merger and acquisition to continue the growth of the market after the pandemic ends.

The major players of the global 3D sensor industry:

Infineon Technologies Microchip Technology OmniVision Technologies PMD Technologies Sony Keyence Cognex Corporation IFM Electronic Intel Corporation LMI Technologies.

These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

