Coherent Optical Equipment Market to Reach $37.18 Billion by 2026: AMR

Rise in significance of high speed bandwidth, technological advancement across the world, and growing Internet penetration drive the growth of the global coherent optical equipment market. North America contributed the highest share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. As the IT industry adopted ‘work from home’ strategy, the demand for coherent optical equipment has been reduced for few months of the coronavirus pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global coherent optical equipment market generated $18.64 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $37.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key winning strategies, Porter’s Five Forces, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Rise in importance of high speed bandwidth, technological advancements across the world, and increase in internet penetration drive the growth of the global coherent optical equipment market. However, high capital Investment may hinder the market growth. On the other hand, expansion in rural areas creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5986

Covid-19 scenario:

The operational strategy of ‘work from home’ has been adopted by the IT industry; therefore the demand for coherent optical equipment has been reduced for few months of the coronavirus pandemic.

New installation of the coherent optical equipment has been postponed during the global lockdown due to the stoppage of the commercial construction projects across the globe.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Coherent Optical Equipment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5986?reqfor=covid

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coherent optical equipment market based on technology, equipment, application, end-user, and region.

Based on equipment, the wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the optical switches segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the networking segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the data center segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5986

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Infinera Corporation., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, ECI Telecom Ltd., and ZTE Corporation.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

AMR also presents Avenue, an innovative subscription-based online report database. With Avenue, you can avail an online access to the entire library of syndicated reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and company profiles on more than 12,000 firms across 11 domains. This is a cost-effective model, tailored for entrepreneurs, investors, and students & researchers at universities. You can also request customizations, suggest new reports, and avail analyst support as per your requirements.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Contact Us: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter