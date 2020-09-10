Booming Legal Marijuana Market Forecasts Strong Season for Premium Growers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), one of 50+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



As the cannabis industry matures and is again heating up — a recent eye-popping report by Data Bridge Market Research projects that the global legal marijuana market will explode to more than $90 billion by 2027. Companies operating in the sector are looking to capitalize on opportunities the multibillion-dollar space offers. Recognizing the often submarginal quality of available product as well as high cost of development and land acquisition, Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. (CSE: PACR) ( PACR Profile ) utilizes state-of-the-art genetics to ensure premium-quality products. Using science and key strategic partnerships, Pac Roots intends to eliminate the quality and cost barriers to success and carve what could be profitable niche in a booming market.

Common sense dictates that high-quality flowers are essential to the process of producing high-quality cannabis products. Yet as demand for these products has spiked and more companies have entered the burgeoning space, cannabis genetics may actually be slipping as competitors scramble for market share.

About Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.

Pac Roots is focused on delivering the finest genetics to Canadians. Preserving the excellence of its elite strains while introducing the highest quality of new strains to the public is the company's passion. Genetic variation and stability form the foundation that drives the decision making for Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.'s business. For more information about the company, visit www.PacRoots.ca .

