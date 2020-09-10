CAE Announces Stacey Sparks as Senior Director of Content Design and Development

Non-Profit Educational Assessments Provider Expands Services Team to Support Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE), a leading provider of performance-based educational assessments measuring 21st century skills, as well as custom assessments, today announced the appointment of Stacey Sparks to senior director of content design and development. In this role, Sparks will lead content development for the services division and manage content experts and CAE’s production team.



“We are thrilled about Stacey guiding the design and development of performance-based assessments and custom solutions for our clients,” said Bob Yayac, president and CEO of CAE. “Great content is critical to effective assessments and her in-depth knowledge and experience in assessment, coupled with her outstanding writing and editing skills, strengthen our mission.”



Sparks has worked closely with clients including state departments of education, large urban school districts, multi-state consortia, and educational publishers to design and develop K-12 assessments, both formative and summative; digital and print curriculum materials; and professional development tools. She has extensive knowledge of educational frameworks and standards and is deeply committed to developing rigorous, engaging, accessible materials that promote equity and diversity. A seasoned writer and editor in English Language Arts and the humanities, Sparks previously served as a Senior Research Analyst at the American Institutes for Research and a Curriculum Writer for Public Consulting Group.

“I’m excited to work with the gifted team at CAE to create solutions that help educators understand and improve the skills that are most important to students’ future success,” said Sparks. “I look forward to combining our creative and technical talent to meet our clients’ needs with imagination, rigor, and meticulous attention to detail.”

Sparks holds a B.A. in English Literature from Princeton University and a degree in librarianship from the University of Wales.

About CAE

CAE is a leader in developing performance-based assessments that measure critical thinking, problem solving and communication – the 21st century success skills most in demand by colleges and employers. Since 2002, more than 800,000 students at over 1,300 institutions globally have completed CAE’s flagship assessments: CLA+ and CWRA+. CAE also partners with its clients to design a range of customized best-practice assessment solutions that measure the constructs considered most important to students and educators, including ministries of education, major consortia, foundations, and leading university and secondary education institutions. A mission-driven, non-profit organization, CAE is dedicated to helping educators better understand student potential and improve student skills. To learn more, please visit www.cae.org.

