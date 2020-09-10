ENT and Allergy Associates Deploys RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solution to Drive Patient and Employee Engagement from Anywhere

New Solution Empowers Employees and Patients to Stay Connected

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), today announced that it has partnered with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions to utilize its Contact Center solution to communicate with patients and provide them with the best possible care, while enabling Patient Rapid Response Center (PRRC) employees to work from anywhere driving increased flexibility.

ENTA has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations across New York and New Jersey and provides care to more than 90,000 patients every month. In recent years, ENTA undertook a major initiative to deploy a centralized call center, the Patient Rapid Response Center (PRRC), in order to deliver on the organization’s mission of providing the best possible service to patients at every available touch point. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, ENTA quickly realized that their legacy on-premise phone system was struggling to keep pace with the increase in patient calls they were experiencing and lacked the flexibility and mobility that their staff needed to connect with patients from any location.

In order to improve patient engagement and communication, the healthcare specialist launched the RingCentral Contact Center solution across all locations in order to better serve patients and meet their needs in a timely manner – all from one centralized location. RingCentral also allowed PRRC employees to stay connected while working from home.

“Having a positive patient experience is among the most important aspects of what we do. RingCentral’s advanced technology allows us to continue to improve that experience, as well as offer our PRRC representatives more flexibility than ever,” says ENTA’s Chief Operating Officer Nicole Monti-Spadaccini. “When the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a global pandemic, we realized almost immediately that our existing phone system was not equipped to support, and keep pace, with the ever-growing demands of our patients. It became clear that launching RingCentral's cloud communications solutions across our entire call center was paramount to maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction and patient engagement that our clients deserve, and that we pride ourselves on.”

“Making our patients happy and healthy is of utmost importance, especially during these most challenging of times,” noted ENTA’s CEO Robert Glazer. “Launching RingCentral in just a matter of days ensured our ability to provide a state-of-the-art communications platform for all of our patients, while also empowering our employees to remain productive and stay connected—whether they were present in the call center or working from home.”

Some of the key benefits of working with RingCentral include:

Enhanced Mobility : ENTA employees use the RingCentral mobile capabilities to communicate and collaborate from anywhere, using any device, in any mode they choose.

: ENTA employees use the RingCentral mobile capabilities to communicate and collaborate from anywhere, using any device, in any mode they choose. Security and Trust : RingCentral’s secure and reliable industry-leading platform has given ENTA the peace of mind to work from home without any compromises or concerns.

: RingCentral’s secure and reliable industry-leading platform has given ENTA the peace of mind to work from home without any compromises or concerns. Open Platform: The RingCentral Platform has more than 3,500 certified integrations that have enabled ENTA to integrate communications services into their other business applications, including Google Chrome and Outlook.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for businesses all over the world, especially healthcare providers. Remote access to technology platforms is not just the future; it’s very clearly the present and the standard for organizations going forward,” says Robert Green, MD, President of ENTA. “The RingCentral platform effectively amplifies our communications and collaboration capabilities so that our patients, and our employees, are fully connected well into the future.”

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the communications and collaboration capabilities they need to stay connected and productive from anywhere,” said Vlad Shmunis, CEO at RingCentral. “It’s great to see how ENTA has been able to modernize their communications infrastructure to better serve their patients, especially during this time of crisis.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, download the “ENT and Allergy Associates” mobile app, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Jason Campbell ENT & Allergy Associates 914-984-2531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com