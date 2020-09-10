TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, September 10-16, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through October 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

· From now through Monday, September 14, The I-24 eastbound on-ramp from Hickory Hollow Parkway will be closed to allow for ramp tie-in work as part of the interchange project at Hickory Hollow Parkway. Additional time was added to the closure duration due to weather delays.

· Friday, September 11 at 8PM through Monday, September 14 at 5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 eastbound at MM 60 for striping and guardrail work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

· Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for demolition of median wall.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign replacement on I-24 westbound

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures from MM 46-47 westbound for sign replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on Hillsboro Pike between Crestmoor and Burton Hills for ADA ramp work.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

· Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, 6AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 55-80 for DMS work.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from US 412 to Frye Road

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing I-24 in Robertson County (MM 17-25)

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for striping, shoulder stone, and rumble strip operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 49 from east of SR 257 (L.M. 6.00) to SR 25 (L.M. 16.78)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Pipe Installation on SR 65

· Friday, September 11 through Monday, September 14, There will be lane closures for pipe installation at LM 4.1-4.5.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures at MM 63-64 eastbound to place overhead sign.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 263-268

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure on I-40 in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

· Thursday, September 10, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 southbound between MM 119 and 121 for sign adjustments.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 25 from Kraft Street to the Trousdale Co line

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Wednesday, September 16, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 in both directions for staging equipment and materials, and saw cutting pavement at bridge ends.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

· Sunday, September 13 and Monday, September 14, 8PM-5AM, SR 252 will be closed at the CSX tunnels for installation of signal conduit. A detour will be in place.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Spring Creek (MM 241)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 241 to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

· Thursday, September 10, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 westbound to pour concrete bridge deck. In the event of bad weather on Thursday the work will take place on Friday, September 11.

· Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, 5AM-9AM, There will be lane closures in the construction area for cleanup work.

· Friday, September 11 at 8PM through Monday, September 14 at 5AM, The I-840 eastbound ramp to I-40 eastbound will be closed for concrete work.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Tuesday, September 15, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Charlotte Pike between Cabot Drive and Davidson Drive for drain and curb work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.