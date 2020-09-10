Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SensoGuard has just supplied another order of 50 UGS tactical systems to the Israeli MoD

The importance of terrain dominance on remote-open areas is even more important during the Corona virus days

MODIIN INDUSTRIAL PARK, ISRAEL, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SensoGuard Tactical Kits are in use by the Israeli MoD since 2013, the company is working closely with several field units to receive feedback and requests for changes or modifications.

SensoGuard offers several UGS (unattended ground sensors) tactical systems based on the seismic technology (Patent Protected).
The UGS systems are battlefield-proven, battery operated for years, Plug & Play, maintenance free, and immune to environmental conditions.

SensoGuard COO, Ronen Amitai said:
Receiving repetitive orders from the Israeli MoD indicates client’s confidence & high satisfaction from our systems and after-sales services.
The open and professional discussion between SensoGuard and the MoD serves both sides, we are learning every year how to make our systems better, smarter and more efficient.

About SensoGuard:
SensoGuard manufactures a wide range of security products & solutions based on seismic technology. SensoGuard systems were delivered to more than 25 countries serving installers, integrators/distributors and law enforcement agencies. We take pride in our successful global installations which serve to protect: National borders I Prisons I Critical facilities I Agricultural fields I Private homes, and more.

