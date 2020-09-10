SendtoNews Selected as the Primary Online Video Platform Provider of the Las Vegas Review-Journal

/EIN News/ -- SendtoNews’ OVP to provide the Review-Journal’s LVRJ.com with digital video content, technology, and monetization solutions including complete video coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural season



NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendtoNews ’ (STN) Online Video Platform (OVP) has been selected as a video coverage partner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (LVRJ).

For more than five years, STN has delivered premium, contextually relevant video content to engaged local readers of LVRJ and its partner sites. Thanks to this exciting partnership, LVRJ will continue to utilize STN’s extensive library of over 1 million premium videos in conjunction with its own content library to create a seamless, best-in-class video experience for its readers.

While the LVRJ may use multiple video platforms to deliver video content to its readers, as of September 1, 2020 STN video players will be used across many vital LVRJ digital properties, spanning all categories including sports, news, business, entertainment, lifestyle, weather, travel, and more.

“SendtoNews offers a complete digital video solution, and we are excited to have them as a primary video player source for RJ products as well as providing a stream for the Allegiant Stadium cam,” said Jim Prather, Executive Director of Programming for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We know SendtoNews will deliver premium video content, as their Smart Match AI tech system has already resulted in huge cost savings for LVRJ.”

With the return of NFL football - and record viewership - on the horizon this fall, STN will bring complete video coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders’ inaugural season, including official content from the NFL, to LVRJ.com and its Vegas Nation readers and football enthusiasts alike.

STN will also distribute original content from the LVRJ’s original video library of over 18,000 videos on all things Vegas, including business, news, and UFC, MMA, boxing, and Las Vegas Golden Knights coverage. STN partners with over 1800+ publishers, including the New York Post, Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Boston Globe, and Miami Herald. Distributing their content through STN’s Online Video Platform will allow the LVRJ to reach engaged local sports fans they would not otherwise have access to.

“We’ve partnered with the Las Vegas Review-Journal for many years, and are honored to be selected by them to now be their primary video partner across all content categories to enhance user experience with our industry-leading player technology and turnkey revenue, that they expect from SendtoNews,” says SendtoNews Director of Publisher Success, Kyle Orr.

STN’s online video platform offers unparalleled cost savings, reliable revenue, and cutting-edge technology. Unlike other online video platforms, STN’s Smart Match AI system ensures that relevant videos will automatically be matched to every article.

About Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada’s news leader since 1909. A state, regional, and national award-winning multi-platform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com , a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

About SendtoNews

SendtoNews’ award-winning online video platform solves digital video for publishers, content creators, and advertisers.

SendtoNews (STN) supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and reliable revenue. With a library of over 1 million videos and up to 5000 new videos every day, STN’s online video platform serves over 1800 publishers and hundreds of premium content providers at zero cost. STN’s partners include publishers like the NY Post, NY Daily News, LA Times, Chicago Tribune, and premium content providers like MLB, NFL, NBA, Bloomberg, AP, Rolling Stone. Using the SendtoNews online video platform, publishers easily serve official video that will keep readers engaged and on-site longer.

The combination of official, premium content, and top publishers provides a brand-safe environment for advertisers and connects content providers with a broader incremental audience. STN’s advanced technology sets it apart, offering the best contextually relevant content via Smart Match, an AI-powered video player. Smart Match matches articles with content from an extensive library of over 1 million videos, allowing publishers to automatically embed relevant videos on every page in seconds.

STN’s online video platform improves user experience, publisher workflow, and both the top and bottom line of its partners. SendtoNews shares the revenue we generate with publishing partners and content creators, while also accommodating their own advertising sales.

